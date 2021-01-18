Educational institutions from grade 9 to 12 reopen today

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2021) The educational institutions from grade nine to twelve will reopen across the country today.

The institutions were shut in the wake of second wave of COVID-19.

In the next phase, grade one to eight and higher educational institutions will reopen on 1st of next month.

The educational institutions have been directed to ensure compliance to the SOPs to avoid the spread of the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood wished the students best and said their future is our priority.

On other hand, COVID-19 is as lethal today as it was in the beginning.

As many as 46 more people died of COVID-19 in different parts of the country during last 24 hours. The official statistics showed that 1,920 new positive cases were also reported during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 10,997.

The active cases of COVID-19 are 34,986 and 475,228 patients stand recovered from the pandemic.