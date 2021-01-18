UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Educational Institutions From Grade 9 To 12 Reopen Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 11:25 AM

Educational institutions from grade 9 to 12 reopen today

The  schools for grade one to eight and higher educational institutions will reopen on February 1st across the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2021) The educational institutions from grade nine to twelve will reopen across the country today.

The institutions were shut in the wake of second wave of COVID-19.

In the next phase, grade one to eight and higher educational institutions will reopen on 1st of next month.

The educational institutions have been directed to ensure compliance to the SOPs to avoid the spread of the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood wished the students best and said their future is our priority.

On other hand, COVID-19 is as lethal today as it was in the beginning.

As many as 46 more people died of COVID-19 in different parts of the country during last 24 hours. The official statistics showed that 1,920 new positive cases were also reported during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 10,997.

The active cases of COVID-19 are 34,986 and 475,228 patients stand recovered from the pandemic.

Related Topics

Education Twitter Died From Best

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 January 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Military projectile by Houthi militia falls on Jaz ..

10 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 94.28 million, d ..

10 hours ago

Oman imposes weeklong border lockdown

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends Haqaqa camel race at A ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.