UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Educational Institutions Have Fundamental Importance For Betterment Of Livestock Sector'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 09:26 PM

'Educational institutions have fundamental importance for betterment of livestock sector'

Punjab Secretary for Livestock Capt. (retd) Saqib Zafar on Tuesday said that educational institutions had fundamental importance for the betterment of the livestock sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Secretary for Livestock Capt. (retd) Saqib Zafar on Tuesday said that educational institutions had fundamental importance for the betterment of the livestock sector.

Visiting the private veterinary college here, he appreciated the efforts of the institute for their research work and said that department had engaged all veterinary educational institutions of the province for development of Livestock and Dairy sector and fulfill the requirements of meat and milk.

He informed the participants the Livestock department was working on the formulation of Livestock Policy-2020. He added that Foot-and-Mouth disease commonly known as 'Moun Khur' in village of Punjab was a viral problem which affected animals including cattle, buffalo, sheep and goats. He said that proper implementation of Foot & Mouth Disease Control Programme (FMD-CP) was necessary to increase the production quantity of meat and milk.

The Secretary called for joint working and research for development of vaccine and said this deadly disease was a major obstacle in the export of meat.

Secretary Livestock Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar also visited the experimental livestock shed managed by the college. Saqib Zafar also met with the faculty members of the College.

Honorary shield was also presented to Secretary Livestock by the collage administration.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Muhammad Arshad gave a detailed briefing to the visitors on the various sections of the college including Animal Nutrition, Livestock Management, Veterinary Medicine, Microbiology and Surgery sections.

Additional Secretary (Planning), Additional Secretary (Technical) and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Punjab Buffalo All

Recent Stories

UAE, Australia launch business council to deepen b ..

25 seconds ago

UKs Post-Brexit Points-Based Immigration System Co ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner directs authorities concerned to coor ..

3 minutes ago

FIRs to be lodged against PDM leaders, public meet ..

3 minutes ago

EU Lawmakers Adopt Resolution on Need to Boost Dev ..

4 minutes ago

PFA conducted raids, 3 food points sealed, 13 impo ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.