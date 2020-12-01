'Educational institutions have fundamental importance for betterment of livestock sector'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Secretary for Livestock Capt. (retd) Saqib Zafar on Tuesday said that educational institutions had fundamental importance for the betterment of the livestock sector.

Visiting the private veterinary college here, he appreciated the efforts of the institute for their research work and said that department had engaged all veterinary educational institutions of the province for development of Livestock and Dairy sector and fulfill the requirements of meat and milk.

He informed the participants the Livestock department was working on the formulation of Livestock Policy-2020. He added that Foot-and-Mouth disease commonly known as 'Moun Khur' in village of Punjab was a viral problem which affected animals including cattle, buffalo, sheep and goats. He said that proper implementation of Foot & Mouth Disease Control Programme (FMD-CP) was necessary to increase the production quantity of meat and milk.

The Secretary called for joint working and research for development of vaccine and said this deadly disease was a major obstacle in the export of meat.

Secretary Livestock Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar also visited the experimental livestock shed managed by the college. Saqib Zafar also met with the faculty members of the College.

Honorary shield was also presented to Secretary Livestock by the collage administration.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Muhammad Arshad gave a detailed briefing to the visitors on the various sections of the college including Animal Nutrition, Livestock Management, Veterinary Medicine, Microbiology and Surgery sections.

Additional Secretary (Planning), Additional Secretary (Technical) and other officers were also present on the occasion.