Educational institutions in five more districts to be opened from May 31: Notification

After a considerable decline in corona positive cases in the country the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education department Friday decided to open educational institutions in five more districts of the province from May 31

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :After a considerable decline in corona positive cases in the country the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary education department Friday decided to open educational institutions in five more districts of the province from May 31.

A notification issued here said that public and private schools have already been opened in 21 districts of the province while in five most corona affected districts including Charsadda, Nowshera, Bannu, Swabi and Haripur would be opened from May 31 under strict SOPs.

According to Health department, the rate of positive corona cases KP was at the lowest level in 3 months; the rate of positive cases has further decreased to 4.

7 percent. The ratio of positive cases in 22 districts of the province remain one to four per cent during the last seven days, while in 11 other districts it was five to nine per cent.

During the last 7 days, the rate of positive cases of corona in Mardan was reported 12 percent and Upper Dir 10 percent. Currently there are 5,564 active cases in different hospitals of the province with 1,152 patients at hospitals.