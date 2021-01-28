UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Educational Institutions In GB To Open From Feb 1

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Educational institutions in GB to open from Feb 1

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :All public and private educational institutions in Gilgit-Baltistan will be opened from February 1 to resume the educational activities halted by pandemic of Coronavirus.

According to the notification issued by the education Department, educational institutions in GB will be opened under full Sops as per the decisions of NCOC.

However, in the upper areas where it is very cold at the moment and it has snowed in some places, the educational institutions will be open after winter.

It may be recalled that after the second wave of Coronavirus in the country educational institutions across the country were closed down under the decision of the NCOC.

On the other hand the situation of Covid-19 in Gilgit-Baltistan is satisfactory. There has been a clear decline in the rate of daily cases.

Related Topics

Education February May All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Virgin Hyperloop unveils passenger experience visi ..

21 minutes ago

MoCCAE explores leveraging innovation to implement ..

21 minutes ago

Hussain Nawaz takes jibe at Imran Khan over TI’s ..

1 hour ago

Abrarul Haq dedicates “Sun Le Tu” song to Imra ..

1 hour ago

104,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

Type Or Paste Your Text Here To Convert Chairman J ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.