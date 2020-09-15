UrduPoint.com
Educational Institutions In Hazara Resume After Six Months Under Strict Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:40 AM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, all public and private educational institutions Tuesday have been opened in eight districts of Hazara division following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.

Prior to the opening of schools, colleges, universities and other institutions the buildings, classrooms were disinfected. Government schools have organized special workshops for teaching and other staff and trained them on how to tackle the situation after the outbreak of COVID-19 and reopening of the schools.

Some private schools have also organized separate online sessions for students and parents that how they have to follow the directives after reaching the school and how they would have to maintain the social distancing.

On the first day in all school people were wearing face masks and guards were checking the temperature with thermal guns and spraying the sanitizers on the hands of the students and other staff as well.

Morning assemblies were also banned and canteens were shut down, students have brought their own lunch.

Pick and drop service vehicles were allowed to carry 50 percent of students and leave half of the seats to maintain distance.

Hand washing and sanitizer facilities were also available in the schools, the preparations of the government schools were much batter in this regard. Schools have strictly banned the sharing of stationery items amongst the students while books notebooks wrapped with plastic sheets were also not allowed.

Some schools have also restricted parents to visit schools without prior appointment with school administration.

Most of the institutes have displayed awareness standees on Covid-19 prevention at entrances and in classrooms.

