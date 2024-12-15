Educational Institutions In Lahore To Remain Closed On Dec 16
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2024 | 09:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) All public and private schools and colleges in Lahore will remain closed on December 16.
According to the deputy commissioner Lahore, all public and private schools and colleges in Lahore city would remain closed on Monday. However, he added all universities would remain open.
A notification has been issued regarding the holiday in government and private schools and colleges.
