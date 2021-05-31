Educational institutions in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reopen today

(@fidahassanain)

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed the provinces to reopen the schools and colleges in the provinces where the ratio of Covid-19 is below 8 per cent.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 31st, 2021) Educational Institutions of public and private sector in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have reopened today for preparation of 10th and 12th grade upcoming examinations.

The opening of educational institutions was decided in the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). The provinces were allowed to reopen the colleges in districts where the ratio of positive cases of Coronavirus is below 8 per cent.

Educational institutions, however, in two districts of Punjab, including Rahim Yar Khan and Khanewal will remain closed until further orders due to COVID-19 positive cases.

All educational institutions have been directed to follow the SOPs and necessary instructions.

The Officials of the local administration and the relevant officers of education department are on their visits to check SOPs at schools and colleges to save the students and teachers from Covid-19.