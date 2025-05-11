Educational Institutions In Punjab To Open From Monday
Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2025 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The school Education Department has announced opening schools from Monday after the ceasefire between Pakistan and India.
According to sources, all educational institutions will open as usual from Monday, May 12. A formal notification has also been issued regarding the opening of schools.
Officials say that the decision will apply to all private and government schools.
Meanwhile, the Higher Education Department (HED) has announced opening of educational institutions across the province, while all education boards will also resume examinations. The ongoing annual examinations of intermediate will also be held as usual; however, a new date sheet would be issued for the two canceled papers.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RCCI salutes civil-military leadership on glorious victory23 seconds ago
-
SSP Shoaib vows zero tolerance for crime, negligence in duty26 seconds ago
-
Rally organized for solidarity with Pakistan Army29 seconds ago
-
Pakistan's powerful strikes on key defense installations including air bases, S-400 defense system b ..31 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 Multan marks Victory Day34 seconds ago
-
Agreement signed to mobilize up to $100 million investment in IT37 seconds ago
-
Pakistan Army is the crown of our heads: IPP39 seconds ago
-
Educational institutions in Punjab to open from Monday42 seconds ago
-
Operation Iron Wall: Pakistan rises united against Indian aggression10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Historic Triumph: A masterclass in modern warfare on all fronts10 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar receives call from Algerian FM10 minutes ago
-
Dr Tariq lauds armed forces over Pakistan’s victory against Indian aggression10 minutes ago