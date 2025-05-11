Educational institutions in Punjab to open from Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The school Education Department has announced opening schools from Monday after the ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

According to sources, all educational institutions will open as usual from Monday, May 12. A formal notification has also been issued regarding the opening of schools.

Officials say that the decision will apply to all private and government schools.

Meanwhile, the Higher Education Department (HED) has announced opening of educational institutions across the province, while all education boards will also resume examinations. The ongoing annual examinations of intermediate will also be held as usual; however, a new date sheet would be issued for the two canceled papers.