Educational institutions in Sindh shall remain closed on Sep 17, on Chehlum

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Government of Sindh has announced that all public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of the College education department Sindh shall remain closed on September 17, 2022, on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions.

The decision to this effect is taken in pursuance to the decision taken in the Steering Committee meeting on February 22, 2022, said a notification issued on Friday.