Educational institutions lead Youm-e-Istehsal rally in support of Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

A massive rally, featuring enthusiastic participation from teachers and students, was held in Islamabad on Tuesday to mark Youm-e-Istehsal (Day of Exploitation)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) A massive rally, featuring enthusiastic participation from teachers and students, was held in Islamabad on Tuesday to mark Youm-e-Istehsal (Day of Exploitation).

Led by Wajiha Qamar, Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, and Farah Naz, Parliamentary Secretary for the same ministry, the rally drew large crowds of students, teachers, and civil society members.

The rally expressed unwavering solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and commemorated the sixth anniversary of India’s revocation of the region’s special constitutional status.

A significant presence was seen from the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA), led by its president Professor Muhammad Akram.

Participants gathered at Radio Pakistan Chowk and marched toward D-Chowk.

Carrying banners and waving Kashmir flags, demonstrators chanted slogans against India’s unilateral and unconstitutional actions in the disputed region.

Since India’s abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019 which stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its semi-autonomous status Pakistan has been observing Youm-e-Istehsal every year to highlight the plight of Kashmiris.

However, the demonstration in Islamabad stood out this year due to the large public participation and the presence of key federal ministers and Kashmiri leaders.

Speaking to the rally, Wajiha Qamar condemned India's oppressive policies in the occupied territory and urged global institutions to take serious notice of the human rights violations in Kashmir. “This is not just a constitutional issue,it’s a humanitarian crisis. The international community, especially the UN and OIC, must break their silence,” she said.

At D-Chowk, the rally was joined by several senior government figures, including Amir Muqam, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs; Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting; Rana Sanaullah, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister; and Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister. Prominent Kashmiri activist Mushaal Hussein Malik was also present.

FGCTA President Professor Muhammad Akram, while talking to APP, said that August 5 is remembered in Islamabad as a day of injustice and betrayal against the Kashmiri people. “We believe in peaceful struggle. Our voices in Islamabad today reflect the hopes of our brothers and sisters in Kashmir. Soon, they will see the dawn of freedom.”