UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Educational Institutions Likely To Be Reopened From Aug 15

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:26 PM

Educational institutions likely to be reopened from Aug 15

Educational intuitions are likely to reopen from August 15 in three phases beginning from universities followed by colleges and school in the last phase

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Educational intuitions are likely to reopen from August 15 in three phases beginning from universities followed by colleges and school in the last phase.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District education Authority, Riaz Khan told APP on Tuesday that proposal for reopening of educational institutions were under consideration these days.

He said that universities would reopen first of all followed by colleges adding that school would start functioning in the last phase.

Sharing details, the CEO stated that three shifts were likely to be held by the schools for different classes and each class will comprise of 30 students.

Only one students will sit on one desk, Mr Khan said and said that implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs ) woud be compulsory.

Different proposals are being pondered over and the final decision will be made by government, he concluded.

Related Topics

Education August All From Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Chamber fuses digital services with Ajman Pa ..

7 minutes ago

Environment conducive for investment in dairy and ..

16 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo celebrates International Flamingo Day

28 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University dispatches course boo ..

1 minute ago

Indus River System Authority releases 304,50 cusec ..

1 minute ago

UN Report on Russian 'Military Presence' in Libya ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.