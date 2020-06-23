Educational institutions likely to be reopened from Aug 15

Educational intuitions are likely to reopen from August 15 in three phases beginning from universities followed by colleges and school in the last phase

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Educational intuitions are likely to reopen from August 15 in three phases beginning from universities followed by colleges and school in the last phase.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District education Authority, Riaz Khan told APP on Tuesday that proposal for reopening of educational institutions were under consideration these days.

He said that universities would reopen first of all followed by colleges adding that school would start functioning in the last phase.

Sharing details, the CEO stated that three shifts were likely to be held by the schools for different classes and each class will comprise of 30 students.

Only one students will sit on one desk, Mr Khan said and said that implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs ) woud be compulsory.

Different proposals are being pondered over and the final decision will be made by government, he concluded.