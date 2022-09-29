Educational institutions must ensure character-building of students, says governor

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that character-building is Primary responsibility of educational institutions.

Speaking at the 162nd foundation day ceremony of Lawrence College Murree, he said co curricular activities are also important for the students besides academics for overall development of their personalities.

Principal Lawrence College Murree, Mujahid Alam, teachers, students and a large number of parents were also present on the occasion.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said Lawrence College is one of the best educational institutions in the country and its graduates have proved their mettle in different fields.

He said educational institutions have always played a key role in the development of a country and the secret of development of prosperous societies lies in the quality of their educational institutions.

The Governor said Lawrence College has a long and illustrious history and it is honor for the institution that it has always maintained its glorious traditions. He said the college has adapted itself to modern educational requirements.

Balighur Rehman said the students who got the opportunity to benefit from this educational institution are lucky and the students who graduated from this great educational institution have always made the country and the nation proud. He said that students can achieve success only through hard work, dedication and research.

On this occasion, the students presented tableaus and participated in various sports.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman also distributed prizes among the distinction-holder students.

