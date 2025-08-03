Educational Institutions organize events regarding Marka-e-Haq, Independence day in Matiari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Matari Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh various educational institutions of district Matiari organized multiple events in connection with the celebration of Independence Day 2025 and "Marka-e-Haq" with enthusiasm.

A special event was held at Government Girls High school Odero Lal Village under the title "Banyan Al-Marsoos – Maraka-e-Haq", where the flag was hoisted and the students presented the national song.

Similarly, Independence Day celebrations were organized with national spirit in Government Girls High School Sekhaat of Taluka Matari, which included flag hoisting and other activities.

The purpose of these ceremonies is to inculcate the spirit of patriotism, sacrifice and national unity in the young generation, which are going on in a splendid manner at the district level under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh.