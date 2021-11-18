Educational Institutions refusing Anti-Measles/Rubella vaccines to face cases

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Thursday said that schools refusing anti-Measles/Rubella vaccination would be sealed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Thursday said that schools refusing anti-Measles/Rubella vaccination would be sealed.

Chairing a meeting to review the ongoing anti-measles drive arrangements at government and private schools, the DC said there were reports that students at various schools were refusing to get themselves vaccinated against the fatal viruses of measles and Rubella.

He directed Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils to follow up the two-week-long vaccination drive refusal cases. Muhammad Ali warned that schools administration who refused vaccination; not only their schools would be sealed instead FIRs would also be registered against them.

Meanwhile, District surveillance officer Dr Waqar Ahmed told APP that 1556 outreach teams, 328 medical officers, 1812 skilled persons besides 1812 team assistants, and 3368 social mobilizers were administering doses to children between nine months to 15 years of age.

He said that over 700,000 children have so far been administered both vaccines during the campaign, while the set target to cover 2.3 million children of the campaign would be achieved by November 27.