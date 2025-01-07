Open Menu

Educational Institutions Reopen In KP's Plains After Winter Vacations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Educational institutions reopen in KP's plains after winter vacations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Winter vacations of educational institutions in the plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have officially ended, and all private and government schools have reopened on Tuesday across the province, including in the provincial capital.

According to details, educational institutions in Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Dera Ismail Khan, and other districts in plain areas resumed classes after the winter break.

It is noteworthy that the provincial education department had extended the winter holidays until January 6 due to the severe cold and dry weather conditions.

The reopening marked the return of academic activities as schools welcomed students back after the extended break.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Holidays Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Charsadda Swabi January All Government

Recent Stories

Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling f ..

Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling from South African mountain

10 minutes ago
 53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts ..

53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery readiness

10 hours ago
Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to ..

Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to launch on January 17

10 hours ago
 Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy ..

Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy: Advisor to Prime Minister on ..

12 hours ago
 Poor arrangements badly affect Flight Operations a ..

Poor arrangements badly affect Flight Operations at snow-clad IIOJK Airport

12 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti paiys a surprise visit to Motorway P ..

Sarfraz Bugti paiys a surprise visit to Motorway Police's Driving License Author ..

12 hours ago
 Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to launch on ..

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to launch on January 10

12 hours ago
 PHC Dr. Faisal discusses media dynamics, diaspora ..

PHC Dr. Faisal discusses media dynamics, diaspora issues

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan