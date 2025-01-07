Educational Institutions Reopen In KP's Plains After Winter Vacations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 12:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Winter vacations of educational institutions in the plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have officially ended, and all private and government schools have reopened on Tuesday across the province, including in the provincial capital.
According to details, educational institutions in Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Dera Ismail Khan, and other districts in plain areas resumed classes after the winter break.
It is noteworthy that the provincial education department had extended the winter holidays until January 6 due to the severe cold and dry weather conditions.
The reopening marked the return of academic activities as schools welcomed students back after the extended break.
APP/adi
