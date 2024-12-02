Educational institutions reopen in Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Educational institutions in Kurram district reopened after 10 days, however, the shortage of food items persists due to road closures.

According to the district administration on Monday, after two weeks of intense tension, the situation in Kurram is starting to return to normal.

A ceasefire has been implemented since last evening which resulted in reopening of the educational institutions in Kurram after 10 days.

Despite the reduction in tension, roads such as the Peshawar-Parachinar Road remain closed, leading to a continued shortage of food, medicines, and petrol in the area.