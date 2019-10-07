UrduPoint.com
Educational Institutions Reopened In Earthquake -hit Mirpur

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 12:24 PM

Muzaffarabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th October, 2019) Educational institutions have been reopened after two weeks of severe earthquake in Mirpur Azad Kashmir on September 24.Educational activities have been restored in Mirpur Azad Kashmir.Girl's students of home economics of Mirpur University of science and technology are holding their examinations in tents.

Buildings of educational institutions in Mirpur have been affected badly in Sep 24 earthquake.According to deputy commissioner Mirpur Tahir Mumtaz, out of 289 buildings, almost 100 buildings are safe while tented shelter have been provided to 189 educational institutions at which they are starting their educational activities.He said opening of institutions in the unusable buildings would be banned permanently.

