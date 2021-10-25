Educational institutions reopened in Harnai after closure due to Oct 7 earthquake

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The educational institutions in Harnai district had been reopened on Monday after 18 days closure due to October 7 earthquake which had also damaged the school buildings.

During a meeting with various delegations, Harnai Deputy Commissioner Suhail Anwar Hashmi said now educational activities had been resumed by providing tents to educational institutions, adding, the parents should send their children to schools so that their education is not affected.

The delegation from different areas informed the deputy commissioner about their issues arising out of the earthquake.

The DC said the steps were being taken for the relief and rehabilitation of the quake-hit areas including Saddar-I, Saddar-II and Urban Areas.

He said the district administration was making all out efforts to provide medical, educational and housing facilities to the quake affected people in collaboration with the provincial and Federal departments.

For this, various teams were formed to deliver various food and non-food items including rations and tents to the urban and remote rural population of Harnai, he said and added they had so far conducted emergency surveys and distributed relief items to thousands of families.

He said other affected families would also be assisted, adding that the district administration was using all possible resources to help the people and rehabilitate the quake affected areas.