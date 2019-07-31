Educational institutions reopened in Karachi, Sindh

All Educational Institutions has been reopened in Sindh including Karachi.All the closed private and government educational institutions which were closed due to heavy rain since the last two days in Sindh including Karachi have restarted educational activities

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) All Educational Institutions has been reopened in Sindh including Karachi.All the closed private and government educational institutions which were closed due to heavy rain since the last two days in Sindh including Karachi have restarted educational activities.

Sindh Department of education has issued a notification stating that there is no justification for keeping the schools closed after the rain spell has stopped. All the teachers have been directed to reach school on time.