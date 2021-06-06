Educational institutions reopening in KP on Monday, Kamran greets teachers, students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher education Assistant Kamran Khan Bangash Sunday sent a message of greeting to the students and teachers well before reopening of educational institution in all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Monday.

He said the provincial government on the directives of NCOC had taken the best strategy against the Corona III wave and with the grace of Almighty Allah the positivity rates are coming down with every day passing.

Special Assistant for Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash in his welcome back message to the teachers and students said that due to public cooperation and best strategy of the provincial government, Corona has succeeded in overcoming the third wave.

Teachers, students and support staff are welcome back to school, welcome and welcome, he said, adding, "The third wave of Corona has been largely controlled but precautionary measures still need to be taken.

" In a welcome back message issued from his office on Sunday, Special Assistant Kamran Bangash also appealed to the teachers and students to follow the corona SOPs. He said that the precautionary measures issued by the administration should be implemented so that the third wave like the first and second wave of Corona could be completely controlled.

Kamran Bangash said he hoped that the students would concentrate on their studies and come to schools, colleges and universities with enthusiasm. Pointing to the visionary leadership of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, the Special Assistant said that by the grace of Almighty Allah, thanks to the tremendous administrative foresight of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the battle against Corona has won even during the third wave in the province.