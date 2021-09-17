Educational Institutions resume with staggered approach after break

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Educational Institutions reopened on Thursday after around 12 days break with staggered approach wherein 50 percent students would attend classes on alternative days in city.

These were closed on Sept 6 on account of Coronavirus positively ratio in the province followed by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) directions as part of curbs to control global pandemic.

Before resumption, most of the schools through SMS urged parents to send kids to school by wearing mask, with hand sanitizers, lunch box and water bottle as Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to refrain from the virus.

Principal Govt Muslim High School, Rana Aslam Anjum told APP that greater number of students poured in with masks today.

"We try our level best to follow SOPs for students and teachers as well because precaution is the only way to avoid COVID-19." he informed.

Vice Principal Primary Section, LA Salle Higher Secondary School, Aster Nomi, stated that she takes much care of observing Corona SOPs as we deal with small kids adding that parents are cooperating with them in this connection.

A book seller Ali Raza said that students who visited his shop this morning for buying stationery were wearing masks this morning.

He maintained that media had played a great role for sensitizing people specially parents for following SOPs against Coronavirus.

A father, Muhammad Iqbal, said that he strictly asked his kids to observe Corona related SOPs while going to school as advised by the govt because health is the best wealth.

It merit mentioning here that educational institutions were closed from Sept 6 to 11th and later on break was extended to Sept 15 due to Coronavirus situation in certain cities Punjab due to high positivity rate of COVID-19.