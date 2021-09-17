UrduPoint.com

Educational Institutions Resume With Staggered Approach After Break

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 02:50 AM

Educational Institutions resume with staggered approach after break

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Educational Institutions reopened on Thursday after around 12 days break with staggered approach wherein 50 percent students would attend classes on alternative days in city.

These were closed on Sept 6 on account of Coronavirus positively ratio in the province followed by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) directions as part of curbs to control global pandemic.

Before resumption, most of the schools through SMS urged parents to send kids to school by wearing mask, with hand sanitizers, lunch box and water bottle as Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to refrain from the virus.

Principal Govt Muslim High School, Rana Aslam Anjum told APP that greater number of students poured in with masks today.

"We try our level best to follow SOPs for students and teachers as well because precaution is the only way to avoid COVID-19." he informed.

Vice Principal Primary Section, LA Salle Higher Secondary School, Aster Nomi, stated that she takes much care of observing Corona SOPs as we deal with small kids adding that parents are cooperating with them in this connection.

A book seller Ali Raza said that students who visited his shop this morning for buying stationery were wearing masks this morning.

He maintained that media had played a great role for sensitizing people specially parents for following SOPs against Coronavirus.

A father, Muhammad Iqbal, said that he strictly asked his kids to observe Corona related SOPs while going to school as advised by the govt because health is the best wealth.

It merit mentioning here that educational institutions were closed from Sept 6 to 11th and later on break was extended to Sept 15 due to Coronavirus situation in certain cities Punjab due to high positivity rate of COVID-19.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Turkish Lira SMS Muslim Media From Government Best Merit Packaging Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

3 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

2 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

3 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

3 hours ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.