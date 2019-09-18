UrduPoint.com
Educational Institutions Role In Protection Of Children Rights Pivotal: Speakers

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:51 PM

Participants of the National Conference on the Rights of the Children here Wednesday agreed that the role of educational institutions in the protection and promotion of the children rights is pivotal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Participants of the National Conference on the Rights of the Children here Wednesday agreed that the role of educational institutions in the protection and promotion of the children rights is pivotal.

They said experts and educational institutions will have to find solutions to formulate a strategy in this regard.

The conference organized by Sociology Department of International Islamic University Islamabad (IUII) in collaboration with Child Rights Movement was attended by a large number of faculty members and students of social sciences.

Addressing the conference participants, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Health, Noushin Hamid said protecting children rights is one of the basic priorities of the present government. The government is taking several initiatives in this regard.

Managing Director of Bait Ul Maal, Auon Abbas Bappi said through Pakistan Sweet Homes, we are supporting the timely needs of orphans and helpless children and various civil society organizations are doing their best in this regard.

There is an urgent need to further improve the relationship between us.

Prof Dr Muhammad Masoom Yasinzai, Rector, IIUI in his address said no country can think of development without giving rights to its children in a better and safer environment.

The University is taking initiatives to raise awareness for the rights of children in addition to quality education. Today's National Conference of this important nature in conjunction with the Child Rights Movement is proof of this.

Dr Hazir Ullah, Deputy Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, and Provost Female, Dr Amina Mehmood also spoke on child rights and challenges in promoting child rights with the perspective of Pakistan.

They also elaborated role of academic and civil society organizations to meet the prevailing challenges in this regard.

The conference was also attended by experts from across the country working for education and children rights.

