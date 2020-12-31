‘Educational institutions should be reopened from Jan 11, 2021,’:  A private school council raises voice for education

(@fidahassanain)

The Council has asked the federal government to announce economic package for education sector or should suspend taxation and fee for at least one year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2020) A council for private school on Thursday asked the the government to reopen the educational institutions on January 11 as announced earlier by the Federal educational minister.

The council regretted serious concerns over the government’s decision of shutting down all educational institutions. The speakers said that all the educational institutions would follow SOPs to save everyone from the COVID-19.

“The educational institutions should be reopened as announced earlier by the government,” said the council while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday.

The council also demanded special economic relief package for education sector.

“We completely followed SOPs but despite that the schools were shut down while hotels and markets have been allowed operate,” said the council.

“At least 80 per cent schools across the country do not have access to internet .

Thousands of schools have permanently been shut down and many others are following the same path,” it further said.

The council said: “There must be some economic relief package for the education sector and if not then at least fee and taxation should be suspended for a year,”.

The federal education minister announced to shut down all educational institutions in light of the NCOC’s recommendations, saying that all the educational institutions will be closed from Nov 26 to January 10.

The students were suggested to study at home or get weekly homework till De 24. The government had also announced to observe winter vacations from Dec 25 till January 11, 2021. All exams except recruitment and admission tests were allowed.

The federal government had said that the fate of all educational institutions would be decided on January 11.