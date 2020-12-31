UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

‘Educational Institutions Should Be Reopened From Jan 11, 2021,’:  A Private School Council Raises Voice For Education

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 05:15 PM

‘Educational institutions should be reopened from Jan 11, 2021,’:  A private school council raises voice for education

The Council has asked the federal government to announce economic package for education sector or should suspend taxation and fee for at least one year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2020) A council for private school on Thursday asked the the government to reopen the educational institutions on January 11 as announced earlier by the Federal educational minister.

The council regretted serious concerns over the government’s decision of shutting down all educational institutions. The speakers said that all the educational institutions would follow SOPs to save everyone from the COVID-19.

“The educational institutions should be reopened as announced earlier by the government,” said the council while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday.

The council also demanded special economic relief package for education sector.

“We completely followed SOPs but despite that the schools were shut down while hotels and markets have been allowed operate,” said the council.

“At least 80 per cent schools across the country do not have access to internet .

Thousands of schools have permanently been shut down and many others are following the same path,” it further said.

The council said: “There must be some economic relief package for the education sector and if not then at least fee and taxation should be suspended for a year,”.

The federal education minister announced to shut down all educational institutions in light of the NCOC’s recommendations, saying that all the educational institutions will be closed from Nov 26 to January 10.

The students were suggested to study at home or get weekly homework till De 24. The government had also announced to observe winter vacations from Dec 25 till January 11, 2021. All exams except recruitment and admission tests were allowed.

The federal government had said that the fate of all educational institutions would be decided on January 11.

Related Topics

Islamabad Internet Education Same January Market All From Government

Recent Stories

Gold prices on Thursday

3 minutes ago

Over 99 % riders wearing helmets, claims ITP chief ..

3 minutes ago

IRSA releases 39,400 cusecs water

3 minutes ago

ANF seizes over 1179 kg drugs in 16 operations; ar ..

3 minutes ago

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Zelenskyy's Visit ..

8 minutes ago

Russia Records 23 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, T ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.