Educational institutions should pay special attention to arts, research: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial has said that heads of educational institutions should pay special attention to keeping children engaged in arts, research and sports activities along with formal education. This will not only improve the learning ability of children but also enhance their personality and boost their confidence. He stated this today during a visit to the Government High Secondary School for Special Persons, Centre of Excellence Lady Anderson Girls Higher Secondary School.

The DC visited the library of the Center of Excellence and while reviewing the books, directed the principal to convince the students about the importance and usefulness of the library so that the love of reading books can be developed.

He said that it should be part of the timetable to bring the children of each class to the library.

He said that during the working hours of the school, the library Incharge should be present in the library and the shelves full of books should be open.

He also visited the Government High Secondary School Neikapura Sialkot, an institution of special education, and checked the attendance of the staff and students. During the classroom visit, he observed the teaching process of hearing-impaired students and also asked the questions and answers from the children with the help of teachers.

Earlier, he inspected green belts including Khawaja Safdar Road and also issued instructions to the local PHA officials regarding grass cutting.