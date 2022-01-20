Educational Institutions to be remain open with 100% attendance in Sindh

Educational Institutions under the administrative control of College Education Department shall remain open with 100% attendance and with stringent COVID protocols like fully vaccinated

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Educational Institutions under the administrative control of College education Department shall remain open with 100% attendance and with stringent COVID protocols like fully vaccinated.

The notification issued here on Thursday said this, adding that in pursuance of decision of NCOC meeting and with the approval of competent authority, keeping in current rapid spread of Covid-19 Omicron variant, such decision has been made.

With effect from 1 February, 2022 vaccination for students above 12 years will be mandatory (at least one dose).

No exception other than medical reasons will be entertained, it added.

Aggressive sentinel testing in educational institutions will be carried out for targeted closures in high disease prevalence educational institutions.

All the principals shall ensure the vaccination of all students in coordination with respective District Administrations and health department, it concluded.