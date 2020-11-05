Educational institutions to continue function as COVID-19 under control : Shafqat Mehmood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday said that all the educational institutions would continue function in the country. The situation of COVID-19 was under control in Pakistan and Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC), had also decided to carry on process of education in the country without impasse, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

The educational institutions and students had already suffered a lot, he said adding that policy of "smart lock down" would continue to protect the people of affected parts from the threat of virus. Rebutting news being disseminated on social media regarding closure of schools, he said, there was no truth in it. The minister said policy of smart lock down introduced by leadership of incumbent government had been acknowledged around the world.

In reply to a question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was taking all decisions of national interest in consultation with the provincial representatives.

Shafqat Mehmood said the opposition parties had supported the ruling party in financial action task force (FATF), bill and other important issues of national interest. He hoped the opposition would hold dialogue with PTI government for resolving the matters.

To another question about election campaign in Gilgit-Baltistan, the minister said leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party had started vigorous campaign in G-B region. Rejecting the claim of opposition parties for influencing G-B polls through a minister representing the ruling party, he said Ali Amin Gandapur, went to the area for official purpose and nothing else.

He, however said that majority people of northern region had great expectation from the ruling party.