Educational Institutions To Plant 300,000 Saplings During Spring Plantation Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Educational institutions to plant 300,000 saplings during spring plantation drive

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Deputy commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu said that educational institutions' students and staff would plant 300,000 saplings during the spring plantation he inaugurated here Thursday while forest department was assigned to add 10,800 new plants inside the Peerowal jungle.

While inaugurating the spring plantation campaign by planting saplings at government model high school and Peerowal jungle here on Mar 21, Thursday, being observed all over the world as world forest day, Sindhu said that country needed active participation of students to add as much botanical asset as they can to the national landscape.

DC distributed saplings among the students and asked them to join plantation drive with a renewed zeal to help the country fight climate change phenomenon.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz was paying special attention to greener Punjab initiative and added that a plan was being devised to develop Miyawaki forests inside educational institutions.

APP/qbs/ifi

