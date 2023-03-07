Educational institutions to remain close on Shab-e-Barat

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :All the public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of the College education Department shall remain closed on March 8, on account of the holy night of Shab-e-Barat that is Shaban 15, 1444 (Wednesday).

A notification to this effect issued on Tuesday said that the closure of educational institutions is announced in view of the decision of the Steering Committee meeting held on February 22, 2022.