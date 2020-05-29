Educational Institutions to remain closed in Sindh

The Sindh School Education and Literacy Department on Friday announced that the educationalinstitutions will remain closed in the province as a precautionary measure for all public and private educational institutions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The Sindh school education and Literacy Department on Friday announced that the educationalinstitutions will remain closed in the province as a precautionary measure for all public and private educational institutions.

According to a notification issued here, the educational institutions under the administrative control of the School Education and Literacy Department will not be re-opened on June 01 and the date for the opening of the schools will be announced later, keeping in view the situation of the Covid-19.