Educational institutions to remain closed on May 25 in Rwp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :All public and private educational institutions will remain closed on May 25, Wednesday in Rawalpindi district.

According to a district administration spokesman, due to prevailing law and order situation of the country, the district administration has notified that all public and private educational institutions would remain closed on May 25 within the revenue limit of district Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) has also postponed Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Annual Examination, 2022 scheduled to be held on May 25.

According to a notification, issued by Higher Education Department, Lahore, Government of the Punjab, owing to unavoidable circumstances in Rawalpindi Division, paper of Pakistan Studies, P-II, SSC annual examinations, 2022, scheduled to be held on May 25 has been postponed.

Next date will be announced by the board in due course of time through electronic and print media, the notification said.