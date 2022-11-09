Educational institutions to remain closed on Thursday

Rawalpindi district administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi on Wednesday announced holiday on Nov 10 for all educational institutions on account of prevailing law and order situation in the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi on Wednesday announced holiday on Nov 10 for all educational institutions on account of prevailing law and order situation in the city.

According to a notification, issued here, due to prevailing law and order situation of the country, the competent authority has decided that all educational institutions (Government as well as private) situated within Tehsil Rawalpindi would remain closed on Nov 10.

The district administration spokesman informed that all public and private schools, and colleges would remain closed on Thursday.