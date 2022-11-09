UrduPoint.com

Educational Institutions To Remain Closed On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 10:53 PM

Educational institutions to remain closed on Thursday

Rawalpindi district administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi on Wednesday announced holiday on Nov 10 for all educational institutions on account of prevailing law and order situation in the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi on Wednesday announced holiday on Nov 10 for all educational institutions on account of prevailing law and order situation in the city.

According to a notification, issued here, due to prevailing law and order situation of the country, the competent authority has decided that all educational institutions (Government as well as private) situated within Tehsil Rawalpindi would remain closed on Nov 10.

The district administration spokesman informed that all public and private schools, and colleges would remain closed on Thursday.

Related Topics

Law And Order Rawalpindi All Government

Recent Stories

Democrats hold back 'red wave' in cliff-hanger US ..

Democrats hold back 'red wave' in cliff-hanger US midterms

2 minutes ago
 NA speaker, deputy speaker congratulate Pakistan t ..

NA speaker, deputy speaker congratulate Pakistan team on semi-final win

2 minutes ago
 Putin to Skip G20 Summit in Indonesia - Reports

Putin to Skip G20 Summit in Indonesia - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Putin's Decree Says Traditional Russian Values Thr ..

Putin's Decree Says Traditional Russian Values Threatened by US, Multinationals

2 minutes ago
 Number of Sexual Crimes in Spain Increased by Thir ..

Number of Sexual Crimes in Spain Increased by Third in 2021 - Interior Ministry

38 minutes ago
 US Military Buildup in Poland Not Linked Directly ..

US Military Buildup in Poland Not Linked Directly to Ukrainian Crisis - Expert

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.