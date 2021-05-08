UrduPoint.com
Educational Institutions To Remain Closed Till May 23: NCOC

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 08:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday decided to continue closure of all education institutions till May 23 amid rising Covid-19 pandemic spread across the country.

The Forum has decided that in view of ongoing disease trends, education institutes earlier closed till 17th May would continue to remain closed till 23rd May 21.

However, the final review would be carried out on 18th May 21, it added.

