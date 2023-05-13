- Home
Educational Institutions To Reopen From May 15
Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2023 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to reopen schools, colleges and universities from May 15 (Monday).
The matriculation examinations would be resumed from the same day, said a notification issued here on Saturday.
