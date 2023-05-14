Educational institutions to reopen from Monday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :The district administration has ordered to reopen all the government and private educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities from Monday (May 15) in the district.

Following the orders of the caretaker provincial government, the district administration instructed to reopen educational institutions which were closed on May 10 due to law and order situation.

In this regard, the board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Dera also decided to resume matriculation exams papers from May 15. However, the postponed papers which were earlier scheduled to be held during the closure period of schools (May 10 to 13) would be held from May 19 to May 22.