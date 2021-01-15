UrduPoint.com
Educational Institutions To Reopen In KP As Per Announced Schedule: Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 02:56 PM

Educational institutions to reopen in KP as per announced schedule: Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Educaiton Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai on Friday while informing about reopening schedule of schools in the province said that classes from 9th to 12 would restart from January 18th

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Educaiton Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai on Friday while informing about reopening schedule of schools in the province said that classes from 9th to 12 would restart from January 18th.

In a media statement, the Minister said classes up to middle level and universities would reopen on first February.

He said according to decisions taken at the meeting of National Command Operation Center (NCOC) and announcement made by the Federal education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would reopen as per schedule announced after earlier meeting of the NCOC.

The minster said coronavirus infections' surge rate was being monitored on a daily basis and the government was serious to ensure safety of students, teachers and other staff.

Besides, he said, they have to save the precious academic time of students and carry on educational activities by strictly following coronavirus SOPs.

