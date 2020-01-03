Educational institutions to reopen on January 06 on expiry of winter vacations

All Educational institutions will reopen on January 06 across the Punjab province.According to media reports, winter vocations were announced from December 20, 2019 to 05 January 2020 across the Punjab and all educational institutions will reopen from January 06, Monday

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) All Educational institutions will reopen on January 06 across the Punjab province.According to media reports, winter vocations were announced from December 20, 2019 to 05 January 2020 across the Punjab and all educational institutions will reopen from January 06, Monday.

It is pertinent to mention here that possibility for further extension in winter holidays was being shown due to immense cold but no announcement has been made so far in this regard.