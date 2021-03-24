Educational Institutions will remain closed in certain districts till April 11, says Shafqat Mahmood

(@fidahassanain)

The Federal Education Minister has warned that strict action will be taken if any [private] school commits any violation, adding that the educational institutions could summon any teacher during these days for any task.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2021) Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood said that the educational institutions would be remained closed in 11 specific districts of Punjab till April 11.

Addressing press conference after analyzing COVID-19 situation, Shafqat Mahmood said that the educational institutions would remain shut in specific districts.

He said that the provinces had powers to decide the fate of their educational institutions.

Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Sheikhupura were the districts where all educational institutions will remain shut till April 11.

“If any violation is committed the relevant school will be shut down,” warned the federal minister. However, he said that the educational institutions could summon the teachers for any meeting or important task during these days.

Talking about O and A-level exams, Shafqat Mahmood said that they would make announcement after analyzing the situation.