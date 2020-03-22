Educational relief package demanded for private universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Association of Private Sector Universities Pakistan (APSUP) has requested the government for an educational relief package for private sector universities.

In a letter written to the Prime Minister of Pakistan by Chairman APSUP Prof. Dr Chaudhry Abdul Rehman, it is stated that in this time of national emergency where everyone is moving towards a lock down, students are also bearing the burden with all the stakeholders of the education sector.

He mentioned various steps undertaken by the private sector universities including multiple alternative pedagogies and technology to ensure that students along with other stakeholders may not suffer.

In this hour of need, Pakistani private sector universities stand with the Prime Minister of Pakistan to combat the COVID-19 and every action in this regard would be taken as a national duty.

But, during the lock down, private sector universities need to support the staff so that they could easily feed their families without worries and stand shoulder to shoulder throughout this difficult time.

In this critical situation, government should make arrangements for provision of salaries to teaching and non-teaching staff of private sector universities, he demanded.

Besides, NEPRA should waive off 50% of their bills to the private universities during the period.

The private sector universities which have taken loans from commercial banks, should be given financial relaxation and the loans be rescheduled.