Educational revolution be brought in Diamer: CM GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed on Saturday said that educational revolution would be brought in Diamer district as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

After inauguration of Army Public school (APS) in Darail Diamer, he said that for the promotion of female education in Diamer special measures would be taken.

He said that modern education was the only way for the solution of our current problems,adding that issues of the area would be resolved on emergency footing.

He said that most parts of district Diamer had more potential in tourism and minerals, therefore, all available resources would be utilized to boost the domestic tourism in the area.