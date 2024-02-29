Open Menu

Educational Sector Of South Punjab To Be Aligned With Modern Trends: ACS

Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 03:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of South Punjab, Saqib Zafar said that higher educational institutions of the region would be aligned with modern trends in the education sector.

He expressed these remarks during a meeting with the Vice Chancellor (VC) of Mohammad Nawaz Sharif Agriculture University (MNAU), Professor Mohammed Kamran here on Thursday.

The meeting discussed different prospects of the under-construction new project of MNAU in detail.

Speaking on the occasion, Saqib Zafar said that the new campus spans around 210 acres of land which would be furnished with all facilities to meet up requirements of students and teaching faculty.

The Additional Chief Secretary ensured that the new campus received the necessary budget to complete construction on time. He issued directives to widen the university's internal highway.

The VC in his briefing said that the university was providing education in at least 19 programs of seven disciplines. A total of 1250 students are taking education in the university whereas Rs 1000 million are spent so far in the new campus, he added.

Furthermore, Rs1500 million is required to complete the entire project as per the needs of the campus, he said.

Registrar, Doctor Asim Umar, and Project Director Dr Mohammed Zaheer were also present in the meeting.

