Educational Sector Of South Punjab To Be Aligned With Modern Trends: ACS
Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 03:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of South Punjab, Saqib Zafar said that higher educational institutions of the region would be aligned with modern trends in the education sector.
He expressed these remarks during a meeting with the Vice Chancellor (VC) of Mohammad Nawaz Sharif Agriculture University (MNAU), Professor Mohammed Kamran here on Thursday.
The meeting discussed different prospects of the under-construction new project of MNAU in detail.
Speaking on the occasion, Saqib Zafar said that the new campus spans around 210 acres of land which would be furnished with all facilities to meet up requirements of students and teaching faculty.
The Additional Chief Secretary ensured that the new campus received the necessary budget to complete construction on time. He issued directives to widen the university's internal highway.
The VC in his briefing said that the university was providing education in at least 19 programs of seven disciplines. A total of 1250 students are taking education in the university whereas Rs 1000 million are spent so far in the new campus, he added.
Furthermore, Rs1500 million is required to complete the entire project as per the needs of the campus, he said.
Registrar, Doctor Asim Umar, and Project Director Dr Mohammed Zaheer were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs
Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly
Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..
Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly
Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Biometric mandatory for motorbike registration in ICT1 minute ago
-
Suspect of illegal currency exchange held2 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman office in-charge holds open court12 minutes ago
-
Dar optimistic about govt to tackle economic challenges12 minutes ago
-
IFA provides training in oil fortification to boost health efforts12 minutes ago
-
DC for early construction of flyovers in Dera city32 minutes ago
-
Newly elected Parliament to resolve national issues: Ijaz ul Haq42 minutes ago
-
Babar Saleem becomes 16th KP Assembly Speaker42 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead50 minutes ago
-
Babar Saleem becomes 16th KP Assembly Speaker51 minutes ago
-
Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly52 minutes ago
-
Excise staff sets up mobile van at Trail 3 for vehicle services1 hour ago