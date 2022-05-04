Education,continuous efforts major tools of progress : Khuram Dastgir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir on Tuesday stressed that the education and continuous efforts were the major tools to achieve the goals of sustainable progress and prosperity.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that he was fond of books and had great affection and habitual to book reading.

He paid Eid greetings to the people on this happy Eid day, adding people should express their sentiments for promoting brotherhood on this happy occasion.

The minister said the country was facing economic challenges as Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would utilize his all out efforts to address with his great wisdom.

He said he had deep family terms with Sharif family and had a strong dignified relations with each other.

Replying to a question, he said Maryam Nawaz is a courageous lady and she had a bright future in the country's politics.

He said former president Asif Ali Zardari and JUI-F Chief Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had flexible personalities and both were well aware of country's politics, adding Moulana had more political weightage in the national politics.

To another query, he said social media was eliminating difference between right and wrong, truth and lies which was alarming situation especially for our society and commonly for all over the world and it was promoting un-democratic attitude and made cause for weakening democratic system.

Khurram Dastgir urged to make legislation for content verification of social media.

People of his constituency of Gujranwala were fond of delicious foods, he said.