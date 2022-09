Educationist Aslam Marwat passes away

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Renowned educationist and social worker Mohammad Aslam Marwat has died after protracted illness on Wednesday.

Late Mohammad Aslam Marwat was an active member of the All Teachers Associations (ATA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during his employment in the education Department and later remained affiliated with a welfare organization Khoon-e-Jigar Foundation.

His funeral prayers would be offered in Markazi Eidgah, near Bus Adda, Lakki Marwat on Wednesday at 8:30 P.M.