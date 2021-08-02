UrduPoint.com

Educationist Condemns Lockdown Of IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 07:06 PM

Educationist condemns lockdown of IIOJK

University of Punjab's Institute of Quality and Technology Management Director Dr Muhammad Usman Monday said that India was blatantly violating all democratic norms in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :University of Punjab's Institute of Quality and Technology Management Director Dr Muhammad Usman Monday said that India was blatantly violating all democratic norms in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to the media, he said that India had badly damaged its democratic and secular identity by abrogating articles 35A and 370 of its constitution.

He condemned continued lockdown of Kashmir for the last two years and demanded the world powers use their influence on India to salvage the Kashmiris.

The educationist said that victory would be the fate of Kashmiris soon, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had fought the case of Kashmir courageously as no other leader had raised a strong voice in support of Kashmiris before.

He said that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and the PTI government was striving for the Kashmir cause, he added.

