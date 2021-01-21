Educationist Dr. Navin Haider paid rich tribute in condolence reference

The former assistant professor at the Pakistan Study Center University of Karachi Dr Navin Haider struggled a lot against the prejudice, intolerance and inequality culture and stood tall against the injustice in society

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The former assistant professor at the Pakistan Study Center University of Karachi Dr Navin Haider struggled a lot against the prejudice, intolerance and inequality culture and stood tall against the injustice in society.

Dr. Navin was a sign of hope for her students, fellow colleagues, teachers and administrative staff, the speakers expressed these views in a condolence reference held in the memory of Dr Navin on Thursday at the Arts Auditorium.

Dr Navin Ghulam Haider Ali was considered as one of the most committed educationist and inspiring teacher in the academic circle.

The KU PSC organized the condolence reference which was attended by the varsity's Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, syndicate and academic council members, faculty members of different departments and institutes, students and non-teaching staff.

Dr. Navin was the role model for students, who respected her for her honesty, integrity and deep-rooted sense of responsibility, and self-respect.

The participants at the meeting condoled the demise of Dr Navin Haider. They lauded her efforts made to protect the human rights of the people, especially the victims of sexual assault at the educational institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi expressed that Dr Navin had very strong and close connection with her students and many of them used to discuss their problems with late Dr Navin even after completing their education from the Center.

"She had a strong conviction for her ideology and was one of the few people who had achieved her ideology.

Dr Navin was against discrimination on the basis of gender, race, and caste and always supports the freedom of speech and expression.

" Earlier, the in-charge KU PSC Dr Erum Muzaffar informed the audience that Dr Navin always encouraged those students who wanted to ask questions.

She suggested that every teacher must have the same ability and they should listen to the questions of the students and reply them properly.

She said that Dr Navin always stood up against the oppression. Dr Erum observed that the future of the students would be better, more peaceful and bright if we follow the ideology of Dr Navin Haider.

The renowned artist and women activist Sheema Kermani shared that she never met Dr Navin before she stood against the sexual harassment case but during our first meeting I knew she was telling the truth and had courage to point out the accused persons.

"Dr Navin Haider will always remain in our hearts and will stay alive as the brave woman who stood up and spoke out and we all stand with her - we will keep her alive." Dr Azra Talat of Roots for Equity said that Dr Navin Haider was a brave and courageous woman who stood up for the truth and stood up for the truth.

Her priorities were her parents and she took on this responsibility instead of giving it to her siblings.

The Professor of the Department of Geography University of Karachi Dr Jamil Hassan Kazmi said that Dr Navin Haider always strived with courage and bravery to solve important social and teacher problems.

Dr Shakeel Shakeel ur Rehman Farooqui expressed that Dr Navin never hesitated in raising voice against the unjust and always supported the truth. "Wherever there was a problem with someone, Dr Navin Haider would raise his voice for them."