Educationist Praises PM's Visit To US

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:17 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Educationist Abeer Naqvi on Wednesday while commenting on the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States said that PM has set a new example by paying successful visit to the US.

The charismatic spell of the personality of Prime Minister Imran Khan has widely been acknowledged, he said and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan had proved that he was the real ruler of Pakistan.

He said that by holding befitting viewpoint on Kashmir issue had outsmarted India, adding that successful visit of PM Imran Khan to the US had raised the head of every Pakistani with a sense of pride and Prime Minister Imran Khan deserve great appreciation.

Abeer Naqvi said that every Pakistani was overjoyed over the wearing of Pakistani dress by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his meeting with US President.

He said that a new chapter would unfold in the cordial relations between Pakistan and the US and an important outcome would emerge for resolving major issues of Pakistan.

