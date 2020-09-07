Educationist terms PAF as unrivalled

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is incomparable because of its professionalism and unprecedented skills it has always displayed whenever need arises.

Hashim Khan, an acclaimed educationist expressed these views while talking to APP in connection with Pakistan Air Force Day here on Monday.

The senior academician stated that The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was observing its 54th Day across the country to pay homage to the martyrs of the PAF for sacrificing their lives in defence of the country during the Indo-Pak War in 1965.

He said that the PAF performed heroics in the war as by MM Alam and Safraz Rafiqi–the former having created history by shooting down five Indian fighter planes with his F-86 Sabre in a two-minute dogfight in the air.

"We are proud of our air force," he said recalling that on Feb 26,2019 our heroes told the Indian Air Force how dogfight is fought again.

PAF is known for its skills and professionalism across the world, Hashmi Khan informed saying that the entire nation also stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Armed Forces be it any war or peace time.