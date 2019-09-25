Educationists call for effective measures to achieve youngsters growth, quality education

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Eminent educationists from home and abroad here on Wednesday called for effective measures both at the official and private level for early childhood care to achieve the targets of quality education and positive growth of the young generation. Addressing the inaugural session of 3rd�International conference on Early childhood development (ECD), they urged the society as well as the government for laying greater focus on protection of the children from the negative impacts of changing conditions in the present era of information technology.

The event was organized by Allama Iqbal Open University�in collaboration with�Pakistan�Alliance�for�Early�Childhood, Rupani Foundation, Ministry of Planning, Development and the�Karakoram�International�University.

Three Federal Ministers includes: Minister for Federal Education and Professional training, Shafqat Mehmood, Federa Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Azam Khan Swati and Dr. Zafar Mirza, State Minister for Health attended the inaugural session, said since last few decades,�Pakistan�had been undergoing swift changes that had been accelerated by information technology and electronic inventions. And this, they added, needed greater early childhood care through proper planning and management.

Shafqat Mehmood said that efforts to implement a uniform curriculum in the entire country are underway after revising it according to the educational needs of Pakistani students. He said Early Child Development will be incorporated in the new curriculum.

He highlighted the steps being taken by the government for the brought-up of the youth on positive line, enabling them to play their due role in socio-economic development of the country.

Educationists and Federal Ministers hoped that the recommendations to be formulated by the two-day event would provide a good foundation for the childrens education besides assisting the government to formulate practical policies.

The speakers said the changes taking place across the world had also impacted the erstwhile strong family system in�Pakistan�increasing the parents responsibility for childrens education training in accordance with the changing trends.

Shafqat Mehmood said the free flow of information had also impacted the children growth in�Pakistan�and the social class system had also begotten various problems. Therefore, he said it was essential to develop a mechanism to create a suitable atmosphere for the children education from home till matriculation in a positive� manner.

The speakers also called for a broad system to provide a level playing field to the children from all sections of society and warned for complicated issues if the society was not purged of class-based social structure. They said the youth could contribute to national development by excelling in education and research besides providing a good human resource to the country.

The inaugural session was addressed among others by the Vice�Chancellor AIOU Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, Chairman Rupani�Foundation Nasruddin Rupani, besides educationists and�researchers from across the country as well as abroad. They assured their support in achieving the stipulated targets set for early childhood care.