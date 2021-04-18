Educationists, civil society condemn conspiracy for closure of Isra university Hyderabadd

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :The educationists, civil society activists and literary figures on Sunday condemned the conspiracy for closure of Isra University Hyderabad and called upon department concerned to take notice of the matter to save future of the students.

Prof Sharafuddin Talpur, Prof Muhammad Ismail Memon, Sayed Tahir Ahmed Shah, Khadim Talpur and others alleged that deliberate propaganda had been circulated against Isra University's incumbent Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Nazir Ashraf Leghari to hide mega corruption committed by the previous administration.

In order to save the future of the students enrolled in Isra Medical university, they demanded the department concerned to take notice of the conspiracies committed against reputable private sector medical university.