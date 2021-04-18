UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Educationists, Civil Society Condemn Conspiracy For Closure Of Isra University Hyderabadd

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 11:10 PM

Educationists, civil society condemn conspiracy for closure of Isra university Hyderabadd

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :The educationists, civil society activists and literary figures on Sunday condemned the conspiracy for closure of Isra University Hyderabad and called upon department concerned to take notice of the matter to save future of the students.

Prof Sharafuddin Talpur, Prof Muhammad Ismail Memon, Sayed Tahir Ahmed Shah, Khadim Talpur and others alleged that deliberate propaganda had been circulated against Isra University's incumbent Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Nazir Ashraf Leghari to hide mega corruption committed by the previous administration.

In order to save the future of the students enrolled in Isra Medical university, they demanded the department concerned to take notice of the conspiracies committed against reputable private sector medical university.

Related Topics

Corruption Civil Society Hyderabad Sunday

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s autism awareness campaign gathers pac ..

11 minutes ago

President, VP and Mohamed bin Zayed condole with T ..

42 minutes ago

UAE a leader in green energy production, sustainab ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler issues resolutions appointing director ..

2 hours ago

28,737 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

6 hours ago

UAE&#039;s counter-terrorism, extremism initiative ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.