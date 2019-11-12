Educationists for uniform education system; International level teachers training

Educationists and academicians on Tuesday called for overhauling the entire education system, terming it imperative for socioeconomic development of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Educationists and academicians on Tuesday called for overhauling the entire education system, terming it imperative for socioeconomic development of the country.

In order to improve educational standards in the country, they also underlined the need for providing training to the teachers at par with the global standards.

Talking to APP, the educational experts stressed to impart quality education to the youth making them eligible to get jobs at national as well as international level markets.

Former chairman of Higher Education Commission, Prof Atta-ur-Rahman who is presently serving as Chairman of Prime Minister's Task Force on Science and Technology, said the provision of quality education could only be ensured through capacity building of the teachers.

Atta-ur-Rehman stressed for bringing the needed reforms in the current examination system and called for ensuring level-playing field for every student.

Underscoring the importance of adopting uniform examination system, he said that a single national examination board should be established across the country to conduct exams.

Former vice chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Dr Shahid Siddiqui said that technical and vocational education must be provided at matriculation and Madrassa's level as skill development of the youth led to economic prosperity and progressive nation.

He said multiple languages including English, Arabic and Chinese should be imparted at Primary level as it was easy for a child to learn languages at early age.

Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Educational and Professional Training Wajiha Akram while highlighting the reforms in education sector, stated that incumbent government has taken the initiative to provide training 3,000 teachers of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) in a bid to further improve quality of education at public sector schools.

These teachers were being imparted on-job training with the objective to equip them with tech-based education methodology.

She said that capacity building of teachers was most important aspect and pointed out that the education sector suffered massively as no teachers were recruited since 2009.

Wajiha said that present government had announced 500 posts of schoolteachers while 200 posts for college teachers of BPS-16 and above, to redress the issue. These posts will be filled though Federal Public Service Commission, she added.

"We were establishing five Centers of Excellence to effectively raise the education standards. In these centers, the quality skills education would be provided." In this regard, the teachers will be sent to abroad to get professional training, she added.

The digitization of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) will be accomplished shortly, she informed. Wajiha Akram, while further emphasizing the pivotal steps taken by the federal government with an aim to improve the standard of education, said the FDE had also introduced 04-year BS degree programme in its Postgraduate Colleges with a wide range of subjects' combination.

Similarly, she added, a two-year degree programme, named as Associate Degree Programme (ADP) was being introduced, consisting of four semesters and equivalent to 14 years of education.

After completion of this programme, the students will be able to continue their studies by bridging it with BS degree, Wajiha said. These steps were aimed at ensuring accessible and quality education, she said.