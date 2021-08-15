Educationists hail implementation of uniform curriculum by govt

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Educationists on Sunday lauded the government's decision about the implementation of uniform curriculum and education system in the country and termed it a harbinger of real change which would lead to national prosperity.

Talking to APP, CEO Education Attock Malik Mohsin Abbas said that the uniform educational curriculum was designed to secure the future of the nation as different curricula in the country were in vogue since 1947.

Talking about the issue of uniform curriculum being introduced by the government on Monday, he said that the decision of the government was fundamental for having uniform curriculum for the next generation. We will nurture a new generation through good steps for national unity and uniformity which will have far reaching results. Hussain Shah said that uniform curriculum was a good initiative of the present government the efforts for which were much needed since decades.

I think the gap between rich and poor in education and the sense of deprivation in the society will come to an end, he said and added that the poor children would have equal opportunities in competitive exams to showcase their talents equally.

Asif Kamran, Principal, Gay Government Pilot Secondary school termed it a good step and said that despite of making attempts, the dream could not realized previous governments.

Munawar Iqbal Awan, Principal, Oxford College Basal, Thatta Campus also termed the implementation of uniform curriculum and said that the government had taken a good step by abolishing the class education.

Abdul Malik Khan, Headmaster, Government Boys High School, Caledley said that uniform curriculum should have been implemented soon after the independence of Pakistan. This move by the government will close the gap between the children of the rich and poor, he added.